Forfang edges Olympic champion Stoch in ski-jumping

Willingen (Germany) (AFP) - Double Olympic ski-jumping champion Kamil Stoch moved back atop the World Cup leaderboard Sunday despite being edged into second on the day by Norway's Johann Andre Forfang.

The Willingen World Cup event is the last one ahead of the Pyeongchang Winter Games, where Poland's Stoch will be wary of someone such as Forfang emerging from the ranks to steal the spotlight.

Forfang did just that on Sunday with jumps of 147.5m and 144.5m on a day Germany's great Olympic hope and overall World Cup leader until today Richard Freitag finished a miserable 28th with two feeble efforts in front of 22,000 dumb-struck home fans.

"It was tough today, very blowy," he said of the wind which almost made him fall.

Results

1. Johann Andre Forfang (NOR) 271.4pts (147.5+144.5 m), 2. Kamil Stoch (POL) 269,4 (145,5+140,5), 3. Piotr Zyla (POL) 245.1 (142.0+138.5), 4. Robert Johansson (NOR) 243.0 (137.0+140.5), 5. Daniel Andre Tande (NOR) 240.5 (136.5+138.5)

Standings

1. Kamil Stoch (POL) 863 points, 2. Richard Freitag (GER) 820, 3. Andreas Wellinger (GER) 736, 4. Daniel Andre Tande (NOR) 710, 5. Johann Andre Forfang (NOR) 529, 6. Robert Johansson 448, 7. Stefan Kraft (AUT) 444, 8. Junshiro Kobayashi (JPN) 434, 9. Anders Fannemel (NOR) 416, 10. Dawid Kubacki (POL) 415