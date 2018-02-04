Ski jumping: Tande wins as Freitag extends overall lead

Willingen (Germany) (AFP) - Norway's Daniel Andre Tande claimed his first win of the season in Willingen on Saturday in the penultimate World Cup event before the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang.

The 24-year-old claimed the fourth victory of his career, but first since January 2017, by edging out overall World Cup leader Richard Freitag by 0.8 points.

German Freitag took the lead from Four Hills champion Kamil Stoch last week by finishing second in Zakopane, and the yellow bib holder extended his lead in the overall standings to 34 points over Stoch, who finished fourth behind fellow Pole Dawid Kubacki.

Freitag had the longest jump of the day of 149.5 metres, but Tande's second effort of 146.5 metres ensured he went one better than his three second-place finishes from earlier in the campaign.

The jumpers return for another large hill competition in Germany on Sunday, ahead of the normal hill Olympic qualifying in South Korea next Thursday.

Results

1. Daniel Andre Tande (NOR) 261.3 pts (148.0 + 146.5 m), 2. Richard Freitag (GER) 260.5 (149.5 + 141.5), 3. Dawid Kubacki (POL) 254.8 (145.0 + 139.5), 4. Kamil Stoch (POL) 254.5 (146.0 + 137.5), 5. Andreas Wellinger (GER) 252.6 (143.5 + 141.5)

Overall standings

1. Richard Freitag (GER) 817 points, 2. Kamil Stoch (POL) 783, 3. Andreas Wellinger (GER) 710, 4. Daniel Andre Tande (NOR) 665, 5. Stefan Kraft (AUT) 444