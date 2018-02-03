Tye, Stanlake strike for Aussies in New Zealand T20

Sydney, Feb 3, 2018 (AFP) - - Andrew Tye claimed four wickets as Australia restricted New Zealand to a below-par 119 for nine off their 20 overs in their Twenty20 tri-series match at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Saturday.

Tye mopped up the Kiwi tail to finish with four wickets for 23, while towering paceman Billy Stanlake claimed three wickets inside the powerplay to dismantle the Kiwis' top order.

Australia had New Zealand at 60 for five before Colin de Grandhomme hit an unbeaten 38 from 24 balls with three sixes and a four.

De Grandhomme launched two massive sixes off leg-spinner Adam Zampa with the Black Caps managing just four sixes in the entire innings.

Stanlake underlined why he is one of the hottest prospects in the country and has been locked up on a Cricket Australia central contract.

He produced a beautiful delivery pitching in line and straightening to beat the edge of opener Martin Guptill's bat and knock the top of off-stump for five.

Tye's first wicket owed much to captain David Warner's catch, running backwards to make the grab and remove the Kiwi captain Kane Williamson for eight from 21 balls.

rsm/qan