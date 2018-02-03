News

Congressional Democrats warn Trump against firing Rosenstein

Reuters
Reuters /

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Democrats from the House and Senate sent a letter to President Donald Trump on Friday warning him against using the recently released Republican memo as a "pretext" to fire Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein or Special Counsel Robert Mueller.

"Firing Rod Rosenstein, DOJ (Department of Justice) leadership, or Bob Mueller could result in a constitutional crisis of the kind not seen since the Saturday night massacre," the Democrats wrote, referring to President Richard Nixon's firing of the Watergate scandal special prosecutor in the 1970s.

(Reporting by Justin Mitchell; Editing by Doina Chiacu)

