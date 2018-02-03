Congressional Democrats warn Trump against firing Rosenstein

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Democrats from the House and Senate sent a letter to President Donald Trump on Friday warning him against using the recently released Republican memo as a "pretext" to fire Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein or Special Counsel Robert Mueller.

"Firing Rod Rosenstein, DOJ (Department of Justice) leadership, or Bob Mueller could result in a constitutional crisis of the kind not seen since the Saturday night massacre," the Democrats wrote, referring to President Richard Nixon's firing of the Watergate scandal special prosecutor in the 1970s.



