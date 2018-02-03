News

Boeing says structure of possible Embraer tie-up not defined

Reuters
Reuters /

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - A Brazil-based spokeswoman for Boeing Co <BA.N> said on Friday that the structure of a potential tie-up with Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA <EMBR3.SA> was "still being studied" and nothing about a possible partnership had yet been defined.

A Brazilian government source told Reuters on Friday that the latest proposal for a tie-up between the planemakers would include the creation of a third company, as the top economics correspondent at Globo TV first reported.



(Reporting by Brad Brooks; Editing by Susan Thomas)

