TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Friday that financial regulators were conducting an on-site inspection of Coincheck, after hackers last week stole more than $500 million from the cryptocurrency exchange.

Aso, speaking to reporters after a regular cabinet meeting, said the decision was made based on the need to protect users.



(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Chris Gallagher)