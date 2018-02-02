News

Toddler dies after wandering unsupervised onto busy freeway
Japan FSA to conduct spot inspection Friday on Coincheck: source

Reuters
Reuters /

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's financial regulator will conduct a spot inspection on Friday of Coincheck, the cryptocurrency exchange from which hackers stole $530 million of digital money, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said.

The regulator, the Financial Services Agency, earlier this week issued a business improvement order to Coincheck and said it would investigate all cryptocurrency exchanges in Japan for security gaps following the hack.
The FSA has already conducted an interview-based hearing with the company but questions remain and the regulator will investigate the company's system managing structure, the source said.
Tokyo-based cryptocurrency exchange Coincheck Inc said on Sunday it would repay about 46.3 billion yen ($425 million) of the virtual money taken by hackers in one of the biggest-ever thefts of digital money.
Authorities in several countries are also investigating last week's heist involving the NEM cryptocurrency, a member of the foundation behind the digital coin said on Thursday.

(Reporting by Takahiko Wada; Writing by Chris Gallagher and Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Richard Pullin)

