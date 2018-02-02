News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Toddler dies after wandering unsupervised onto busy freeway
Toddler dies after wandering unsupervised onto busy freeway

FBI chief ready to rebut Republican Russia memo if released: CBS News analyst

Reuters
Reuters /

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The head of the FBI is prepared to issue a rebuttal if a Republican-drafted memo alleging FBI bias against President Donald Trump in its Russia probe is released, CBS News analyst Fran Townsend, a former White House homeland security adviser, reported on Thursday.

The law-enforcement agency on Wednesday said it had "grave concerns" about the accuracy of the classified House Intelligence Committee memo, citing what it said were material omissions of fact.
The White House on Thursday was working to clear the release of the secret memo, an administration official said.

(Reporting by Tim Ahmann; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)

Back To Top