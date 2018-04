(Reuters) - Viacom Inc's <VIAB.O> board of directors has begun discussions about setting up an independent special committee to explore a combination with CBS Corp <CBS.N>, sources familiar with the situation told Reuters on Thursday.

It is not yet clear if all of the directors have agreed to set up the committee, the sources cautioned. A Viacom spokesman declined to comment.

(Reporting By Jessica Toonkel; Editing by Bill Rigby)