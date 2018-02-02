Britain's Edmund doubtful for Davis Cup tie with Spain

Madrid (AFP) - Britain's Kyle Edmund is an injury doubt for this weekend's Davis Cup first round tie against Spain on clay in Marbella.

Edmund reached the semi-finals of the Australian Open before losing to Marin Cilic but sustained a hip injury that has left him only "50 percent" fit, according to team captain Leon Smith.

With Andy Murray sidelined following hip surgery, world number 26 Edmund was expected to lead Britain's challenge against a Spain team also missing Rafael Nadal.

Liam Broady, ranked 165th, will replace Edmund in Friday's opening singles rubber against Albert Ramos-Vinolas, with world number 114 Cameron Norrie then facing Roberto Bautista-Agut.

Jamie Murray and Dominic Inglot are scheduled to meet Pablo Carreno Busta and Feliciano Lopez in Saturday's doubles, while Broady and Norrie were also named to play in the reverse singles on Sunday.

However, Edmund remains in the squad and could still feature if his injury situation improves.