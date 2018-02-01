Teenager fly-half Jalibert ready for France debut, says Brunel

Marcoussis (France) (AFP) - Teenager Matthieu Jalibert can "handle" his France debut after coach Jacques Brunel picked him on Thursday to play in Saturday's Six Nations opener against tournament favourites Ireland.

After the inexperienced 19-year-old fly-half's surprise call-up to new coach Brunel's first squad, Jalibert has been thrust straight into the lion's den at the Stade de France by his former coach at Bordeaux-Begles.

"From the moment we thought he was up to playing at this level there was no reason not to pick him," said Brunel of a player who has made just 15 senior appearances since his Bordeaux debut in September.

"We think he's able to handle this role."

And Brunel is sure that Jalibert, who says he wants to emulate England's Andy Farrell, will have no problem dealing the intensity the Irish will no doubt bring to the Stade de France cauldron.

"I think he's settled and well integrated into the group," added Brunel.

"He's got his bearings. Any nerves he might have had would have been when he was selected (for the squad two weeks ago) because that's when everyone took an interest in him.

"Now he's settled in the group and knew he was challenging for a start, or a least a place on the bench.

"So he can't be unsure of himself, I think he has the necessary maturity.

"Of course, he'll have to prepare a bit because I'm sure the Irish will have looked at the videos and asked 'who's this guy, what can he do?'"

- 'More responsibility' -

Maxime Machenaud will partner Jalibert at half-back but Brunel insisted that choice was more about the Racing 92 scrum-half's current form than to offset his teenage partner's inexperience.

"Firstly it's because he's been in very good form for several weeks, so it's about his performances," said Brunel, who revealed Machenaud will be the team's kicker.

"He deserves his position. It's true that he's more mature and that can give balance at the start of the match at halfback -- he'll take more responsibility at first and will analyse the match context, taking the initiative and freeing the fly-half of certain choices."

As well as Jalibert, Castres full-back Geoffrey Palis will make his debut at the age of 26.

"Palis is coming back from injury but he's had a great return to league action. He's been here for two weeks now, we know his qualities, especially against the Irish kicking game.

"I think he'll give us security, he's well built and has a big left boot which can be useful to us."

There are another four uncapped players on the replacements bench: hooker Adrien Pelissie, props Cedate Gomes Sa and Dany Priso, and back-row forward Marco Tauleigne.

Brunel is not hiding from the challenge ahead and admits that few people will expect a home victory on Saturday.

"We're up against a team in full confidence who had a great last year (2017), beating England and winning all their November tests," he said.

"We know we're not favourites but these two weeks we've built a spirit that will allow us to compete with this team."

Team (15-1)

Geoffrey Palis; Teddy Thomas, Henry Chavancy, Remi Lamerat, Virimi Vakatawa; Matthieu Jalibert, Maxime Machenaud; Kevin Gourdon, Yacouba Camara, Wenceslas Lauret; Sebastien Vahaamahina, Arthur Iturria; Rabah Slimani, Guilhem Guirado (capt), Jefferson Poirot

Replacements: Adrien Pelissie, Dany Priso, Cedate Gomes Sa, Paul Gabrillagues, Marco Tauleigne, Antoine Dupont, Anthony Belleau, Benjamin Fall