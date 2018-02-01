News

Russian security boss meets Algerian President Bouteflika: Rossiiskaya Gazeta

Reuters
Reuters /

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Security Council secretary Nikolai Patrushev has met Algerian President Abdelaziz Bouteflika and heads of local secret services in Algiers, Russian government newspaper Rossiskaya Gazeta reported on Thursday.

Patrushev, former director of the Russian Federal Security Service, discussed security in northern Africa and "bilateral cooperation in information security sphere" with Bouteflika, it said.
It was unclear when Patrushev's two-day visit took place.

(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Nick Macfie)

