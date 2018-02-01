News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Locals furious at Easter long weekend campers taking over entire beach
Fury at Easter long weekend campers 'taking over entire beach'

House Republican Nunes calls FBI objections to memo 'spurious'

Reuters
Reuters /

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes on Wednesday called objections from the FBI and Justice Department to the public release of a Republican memo alleging anti-Trump bias in the Russia probe "spurious."

"Having stonewalled Congress' demands for information for nearly a year, it's no surprise to see the FBI and DOJ issue spurious objections to allowing the American people to see information related to surveillance abuses at these agencies," Nunes, a Republican, said in a statement.


(Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Eric Walsh)

Back To Top