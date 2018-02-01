Italy's 5-star leader denies willing to make post-election alliance

ROME (Reuters) - The leader of Italy's anti-establishment 5-Star Movement on Wednesday denied he was willing to make post-election alliances with other parties but said he would be willing to negotiate with them on policies.

Reuters reported earlier that Di Maio had told international investors in London in a closed-door meeting that he was open to governing with mainstream rivals if the March 4 parliamentary election produced no clear winner.

Di Maio posted on his Facebook page that he had told the investors that after the election he would "make a public appeal to all the political parties, asking them to agree on policies and on our government team, without any type of alliances."















(Reporting By Gavin Jones, editing by Crispian Balmer)