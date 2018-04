NAIROBI (Reuters) - Kenyan police arrested an opposition lawmaker who administered the oath during a symbolic "swearing in" of opposition leader Raila Odinga on Tuesday, an opposition senator said on Wednesday.

"He has been arrested and taken to Nairobi area police headquarters," James Orengo told Reuters.



(Reporting by Humphrey Malalo; Writing by George Obulutsa; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)