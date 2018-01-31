News

Oxford Islamic academic in custody in France on rape accusations

Reuters
Reuters /

PARIS (Reuters) - Prominent Swiss academic Tariq Ramadan, a professor of Islamic studies at the University of Oxford, has been taken into custody by French police following accusations of rape, a judicial source said on Wednesday.

The source said a preliminary investigation was opened after two complaints were filed against Ramadan, a well-known figure in the Middle East. He is the grandson of the founder of the Muslim Brotherhood movement in Egypt, Hassan al-Banna.
Ramadan took a leave of absence from Oxford last November after two women filed complaints in France alleging rape. He has denied the allegations and filed a complaint for slander against author Henda Ayari, one of his accusers.



(Reporting by Emmanuel Jarry; Writing by Luke Baker; Editing by Richard Lough)

