Japan's Coincheck to announce when it will lift withdrawal suspension

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's Coincheck Inc, which last week suspended trading in all cryptocurrencies except bitcoin after it was hacked, said that it would soon announce when it would lift its suspension of withdrawals.

The announcement will be made within a few days after confirming safety, the company said late on Tuesday.

The Financial Services Agency on Monday ordered improvements to operations at Coincheck, after hackers stole 58 billion yen ($534 million) of NEM coins. [nL4N1PO1I1 ]

(Reporting by Takahiko Wada, writing by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Stephen Coates)