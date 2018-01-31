News

Sochi conference backs Syria's territorial unity, 'democratic' path

Reuters
Reuters /

AMMAN (Reuters) - Participants at a Syrian peace conference in Russia called for respect for the country's territorial integrity and said the Syrian people alone should decide the shape of their government, according to a final statement obtained by Reuters.

Russia, a staunch ally of President Bashar al-Assad, was hosting what it called a Syrian Congress of National Dialogue in the Black Sea resort of Sochi that it hopes will launch talks on drafting a new constitution for Syria.
The statement said the participants had agreed on "basic principles" deemed essential for saving Syria after nearly seven years of civil war and endorsed a "democratic" path for the country through elections.
The statement made no mention of Assad.

(Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi; Editing by Gareth Jones)

