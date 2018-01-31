News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Parents of baby killed by meningococcal could not afford his vaccination
Parents of baby killed by meningococcal say they couldn't afford the vaccine

U.S. EPA hopes to decide soon on ethanol waiver: administrator

Reuters
Reuters /

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt said on Tuesday that his agency hopes to decide soon whether it has the legal authority to issue national waiver on selling of motor fuel containing 15 percent ethanol during summer months.

"The process internally to determine the legal authority continues, I'm hopeful that we will have a conclusion on that soon," Administrator Scott Pruitt told a Senate hearing. Ethanol producers in the U.S. hope to be allowed to sell the higher level ethanol, known as E15, across the country in summer months as stagnant demand for motor fuels limits the use of the renewable fuel made mostly from corn and other crops.




(Reporting by Timothy GardnerEditing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Back To Top