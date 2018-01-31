News

Men who saved boy from house fire, which killed two children and an adult, hailed as heroes
Russia's Novak: neither U.S. firms nor world economy benefit from sanctions

Reuters
Reuters /

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Neither U.S. companies nor the global economy would benefit from new sanctions against Russia, Russia's energy minister Alexander Novak said on Tuesday, after the U.S. Treasury published a list of Russian businessmen and officials close to the Kremlin.

Novas is among those included on the new list, which was drawn up as part of a sanctions package signed into law last August. It does not mean those included will be subject to sanctions, but it casts a potential shadow of sanctions risk over a wide circle of wealthy Russians.
"All sanctions... aim to create obstacles for business which means hindering market competition," Novas said in a statement.

(Reporting by Denis Pinchuk; Editing by Gareth Jones)

