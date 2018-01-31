Kenya government: Opposition 'resistance movement' is criminal group

NAIROBI (Reuters) - The Kenyan government on Tuesday declared the opposition's 'National Resistance Movement' a criminal group, paving the way for potential arrests following the symbolic inauguration of the opposition leader.

Interior Ministry spokesman Mwenda Njoka confirmed the authenticity of an official notice sent to several media houses saying the movement - a loosely organized coalition of opposition lawmakers - had been declared illegal.



(Reporting by George Obulutsa; writing by Katharine Houreld, Editing by William Maclean)