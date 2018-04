MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Tuesday he saw no impact on the finance ministry from the U.S. report on people close to Kremlin, TASS quoted him as saying.

Siluanov was on the list of total 210 people, including Russia's wealthiest, issued by the United States on Tuesday. [L8N1PP0MC]



(Reporting by Denis Pinchuk; Writing by Polina Nikolskaya; editing by Katya Golubkova)