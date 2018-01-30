Kremlin says U.S. 'oligarch list' may damage image of Russian firms, officials

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday that a U.S. report on people close to the Kremlin might damage the image of Russian firms, businessmen and officials and that everyone in it had been de facto labelled an enemy of the United States.

The U.S. Treasury Department named major Russian businessmen including the heads of the two biggest banks, metals magnates and the boss of the state gas monopoly on a list of oligarchs close to the Kremlin.

"Publication of such a wide list of everything and everyone could potentially damage the image and reputation of our firms, our businessmen, our politicians, and of members of the leadership," said Peskov.

He said Russia would analyse the U.S. report before drawing further conclusions and said the report was unprecedented.



