Kenyan TV, radio station say government shut them down over opposition coverage

NAIROBI (Reuters) - Independently-owned Citizen Television and Radio stations said on Tuesday that government authorities forced them off the air over plans to cover a gathering in the capital where opposition leader Raila Odinga plans to swear himself in as president.

"The Communications Authority of Kenya has switched off Citizen Television and Radio in most parts of the country over the coverage of the NASA ‘swearing-in’ plan," the Citizen website said, referring to the opposition NASA alliance.



(Reporting by Katharine Houreld; editing by Jason Neely)