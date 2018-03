WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Former White House strategist Steve Bannon is expected to appear before the U.S. House Intelligence Committee again on Wednesday, committee members said on Monday, following up on a Jan. 16 appearance that failed to satisfy some members.

Representative Adam Schiff, the panel's top Democrat, and Representative Mike Conaway, a senior Republican member, both said they expected to hear from Bannon again on Wednesday.



