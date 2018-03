MONTREAL (Reuters) - Mexico's Economy Minister Ildefonso Guajardo on Monday said that the latest NAFTA round was the first in which ministers from Mexico, Canada and the United States all felt progress had been made.

Speaking in Montreal after the conclusion of the latest discussions to rework the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), Guajardo said talks over a dozen chapters were very advanced, with Canada putting creative ideas on the table.

(Reporting by Anthony Esposito)