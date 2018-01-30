Republican U.S. House Appropriations chairman will not seek re-election

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Representative Rodney Frelinghuysen, chairman of the powerful U.S. House of Representatives Appropriations Committee, said on Monday he will retire at end of his current term, adding to a growing list of Republican lawmakers who will not seek re-election.

Frelinghuysen, whose committee controls the congressional purse strings, was facing the prospect of a tough fight for re-election in November in New Jersey, and his retirement could increase the likelihood that a Democrat captures his seat.

Democrats are hoping to regain control of the House and Senate from Republicans in the November mid-term elections.

Frelinghuysen, who represents a suburban district in northern New Jersey, was first elected to Congress in 1994.

"I have worked in a bipartisan manner, not just in times of crisis but always, because I believe it best serves my constituents, my state and our country," Frelinghuysen said in a statement, adding that he hopes that Republicans and Democrats can work together on federal spending.





