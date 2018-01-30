News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Qld mum loses family members in house fire (clone 1522026576)
Boy, 4, released from hospital after surviving horror fire that killed dad and two sons

EU offers UK 'status quo transition', but no votes after Brexit

Reuters
Reuters /

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union agreed on Monday to offer Britain a 21-month transition period after Brexit next year during which it will keep the "status quo" of EU membership without getting a vote, officials said.

Ministers took just two minutes to endorse a common stance drafted by officials, Sabine Weyand, the deputy to EU Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier, said on Twitter -- a mark of efforts among the other 27 member states to maintain unity in the talks.
The offer, Weyand noted, was: "Status quo transition without institutional representation, lasting from Brexit date to 31 December 2020."

(Reporting by Alastair Macdonald; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)

Back To Top