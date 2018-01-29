News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
New emergency warning issued for bushfire in Sydney's southwest
New emergency warning issued for bushfire in Sydney's southwest

Russian opposition leader Navalny released after rally: lawyer

Reuters
Reuters /

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was released from police custody late on Sunday after a brief appearance at a rally in Moscow calling for the boycott of a March presidential election that he said would be a rigged.

Navalny's lawyer, Olga Mikhailova, told Reuters that her client had been released without charge but would have to face court at a later date.
If charged with violating laws on holding demonstrations, Navalny could face up to 30 days in jail.

(Reporting by Denis Pinchuk; Writing by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber; Editing by Jon Boyle)

Back To Top