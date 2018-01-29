Zakopane (Poland) (AFP) - Slovenian Anze Semenic took advantage of fluctuating wind conditions to claim his maiden World Cup victory in Sunday's night event at Zakopane, as Richard Freitag regained the overall lead.

Ski jumping: Semenic takes surprise win as Freitag grabs overall lead

Semenic, 24, was only fifth after the opening jump, but a second leap of 137.5 metres gave him the win from Germany's Andreas Wellinger by 3.6 points.

Previous World Cup leader Kamil Stoch failed to pass the first-jump stage, much to the disappointment of the Polish home crowd.

German Freitag finished 10th to retake the overall leader's yellow bib and move a slender four points clear of double Olympic champion Stoch in the standings, ahead of the final weekend next week in Willingen before the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.

Former World Cup champion Peter Prevc made it two Slovenians on the podium by finishing third.

Results

1. Anze Semenic (SLO) 245.6 points (134.5 m + 137.5 m), 2. Andreas Wellinger (GER) 242.0 pts (119.5 m + 136.5 m), 3. Peter Prevc (SLO) 241.2 pts (131.0 m + 134.0 m), 4. Stefan Hula (POL) 240.9 pts (132.0 m + 129.5 m), 5. Simon Ammann (SUI) 237.5 pts (135.5 m + 131.0 m)

Selected

10. Richard Freitag (GER) 230.9 pts (129.5 m + 137.0 m), 38. Kamil Stoch (POL) 70.8 pts (108.5 m)

Overall standings

1. Richard Freitag (GER) 737 points, 2. Kamil Stoch (POL) 733, 3. Andreas Wellinger (GER) 665, 4. Daniel Andre Tande (NOR) 565, 5. Stefan Kraft (AUT) 444