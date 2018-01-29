News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Locals furious at Easter long weekend campers taking over entire beach
Fury at Easter long weekend campers 'taking over entire beach'

Finland's President Niinisto declares election victory

Reuters
Reuters /

HELSINKI (Reuters) - Finland's moderate President Sauli Niinisto declared his re-election for a new six-year term after securing a comfortable lead in the early results from Sunday's election.

"I am very surprised at this kind of support. I must think hard how to be worthy of it," 69-year-old Niinisto, who is known for cultivating good relations with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, told reporters.
With about 86 percent of votes counted, center-right Niinisto had won 62.1 percent, compared with 13.1 percent for closest rival Pekka Haavisto.

(Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl; Editing by David Goodman)

Back To Top