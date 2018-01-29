Montpellier go top with last-gasp try in Clermont

Paris (AFP) - Montpellier scored a converted try in the dying seconds to win 30-29 away to reigning champions Clermont on Sunday and retake first place in the Top 14.

Montpellier picked up four points to move a point ahead of La Rochelle and Racing 92, who both won on Saturday.

The defeat leaves Clermont 10th in the table after 16 rounds, 11 points away from the playoff places.

It was only Montpellier's third victory in eight away games in the league.

Montpellier won by a single point right at the death when Nemani Nadolo scored a 79th-minute try which Ruan Pienaar converted.

"Clermont gave us a few balls at the end of the game and we strung some playing time together and were able to use Nemani Nadolo," said Montpellier coach Vern Cotter, who was once in charge of Clermont.

The two heavyweights delivered a duel of great intensity as they traded blows and scores.

"It was a very committed match," Cotter said.

Montpellier lock Louis Picamoles, dropped by France for the Six Nations, scored two tries in the first 20 minutes, separated by a home try scored by another lock, Paul Jedrasiak.

When Clermont centre Mali Hingano scored a try with 16 minutes left and Greig Laidlaw converted to take his tally to 19 points, the home team led by six.

But giant Fijian winger Nadolo crossed to give Pienaar, who kicked 15 points, the last word.

"We were soft in the first 20 minute and gave away a lot of points," Clermont coach Frank Azema said. "We used a lot of energy getting back on top, and that's what lacked for the last score."

"I do not want to talk about the top six because for the moment we are not consistent for 80 minutes, so we can not think about the qualification," Azema said.

Cotter was making his first coaching return to Clermont, the club he led to their first French title in 2010.

"I am very happy to be back here in Clermont and see friends and supporters again," the Kiwi said.

"I do not know if we took Clermont out of the title race, I'm not good at maths!"

The only worry for Montpellier was seeing All Blacks fly-half Aaron Cruden suffer another setback in his injury-plagued Top 14 career when he was forced off with a knee problem after just 24 minutes of the game.

Cruden, 29, who only signed last summer, had already been sidelined by a right knee injury throughout December.