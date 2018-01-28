News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Warner breaks down, refuses to discuss tampering plot
Warner breaks down, refuses to discuss plot

Beijing city to take clean fuel drive to another 450 villages

Reuters
Reuters /

BEIJING (Reuters) -

** The municipal government of Beijing will advance its anti-smog campaign this year to provide 450 villages with clean fuel for heating, the official Xinhua news agency reported on Sunday.
**The Chinese capital has so far wiped out coal use at 974,000 households in 2,237 villages, cutting coal use by 2.9 million tonnes during a typical heating season
**The city government aims to achieve "coal-free" status for low-lying areas by the end of 2018, replacing coal with gas or electricty
**Scattered coal burning for winter heating at rural villages is a key source of air pollution. Beijing is the world's second-largest consumer of natural gas by city after Moscow

(Reporting by Chen Aizhu; Editing by Stephen Coates)

Back To Top