Russian police force way into opposition leader Navalny's office: opposition TV

Reuters
Reuters /

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian police forced their way into the Moscow office of opposition leader Alexei Navalny on Sunday and started questioning people, images broadcast online by Navalny's supporters showed.

Roman Rubanov, a Navalny supporter, wrote on social media that the police said they were looking into reports that there was a bomb in the office, something he said came as a surprise to him.
Hundreds of supporters of Navalny began a nationwide day of protests against the authorities on Sunday, calling on voters to boycott what they said was a rigged presidential election on March 18.

(Reporting by Andrew Osborn and Denis Pinchuk; Editing by Katya Golubkova)

