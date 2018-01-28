News

Mother of slain schoolgirl Sydney schoolgirl speaks out after killer freed
Mother's anguish after daughter's killer walks free

Serena in tears in emotional tribute to friend Wozniacki

AFP /

Serena Williams says she is "so proud" of her long-time friend Caroline Wozniacki after the Dane succeeded her to become the Australian Open champion on Saturday.

3:35

Wozniacki's epic Australian Open win

8:54

2:59

25:05

3:24

10:10

2:07

28:23

6:17

Williams, who has not played a competitive match since capturing the title at Melbourne Park exactly a year ago, was too on edge to watch.

'THEY NEED ME': Tomic claims Australia need him to win Davis Cup, slams Tennis Australia

HUGE CALL: Wozniacki's stunning retirement admission after Aussie triumph

WELCOME TO AUSTRALIA: Wozniacki's post-match run-in with possum

"I got too nervous to watch but woke up to @CaroWozniacki new number one and aussie open champ," she tweeted soon after the 27-year-old beat Simona Halep 7-6 (7/2), 3-6, 6-4, become the new world number one in the process.

"So awesome. So happy. Are those tears? Yup they are," Williams added, with Wozniacki sobbing after ending a long wait to win a Grand Slam title.



"From a year ago to today, I'm so proud my friend, so proud. Literally can't even sleep now," added the 23-time Grand Slam winner.

Williams was pregnant when she won the Australian Open last January. She gave birth to a girl, Alexis Olympia, last September and married father Alexis Ohanian in November.

She is set to make her return next month at a Fed Cup tie when the United States play host to the Netherlands on an indoor hardcourt at Asheville, North Carolina.

Wozniacki also won praise from Rod Laver -- with the court on which she won named after the Australian legend.



"Congratulations @CaroWozniacki - welcome to the Club," he tweeted.



Pam Shriver said on Twitter that it was "a breathtaking final" while Boris Becker stated that "both players deserve all the credit in the world".

