Several dead, dozens wounded in Kabul blast: officials

Reuters
Reuters /

KABUL (Reuters) - The bodies of several people killed in a car bomb explosion were taken to Kabul hospitals on Saturday and more than 50 wounded were taken to a hospital run by the aid group Emergency, officials said.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility but the blast came after heightened security alerts following an attack on the Intercontinental Hotel a week ago. That attack, which killed more than 20 people, was claimed by the Taliban.

(Reporting by James Mackenzie and Hamid Shalizi; Editing by Tom Hogue)

