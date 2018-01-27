Paris (AFP) - Bold Eagle can overcome recent defeats to clinch trotting's richest prize the Grand Prix d'Amérique at Vincennes for a third consecutive year on Sunday if he can make his move at the right moment, his trainer told AFP.

Patience key for Bold Eagle's American dream

The trotting sensation completed the French triple crown in February to become only the fourth harness horse in history to achieve the feat.

Should the seven-year-old cover the 2700m ahead of the star-studded 18 horse field in front of a 40,000 crowd at the mecca of trotting on the outskirts of Paris Bold Eagle's prize money will leap over the 4 million euros mark.

"Bold Eagle is on top form and ready to win a third Grand Prix d'Amérique, if (driver) Franck Nivard waits for the right moment and gets him in the right position on the home straight without having made too much effort," trainer Sebastien Guarato told AFP.

Of the 18 contenders Guarato is fielding five on Sunday with Carat Williams, Booster Winner, Valko Jenilat and Billy de Montfort.

Regular driver Nivard will be in the sulky again Sunday and after guiding five winners home in the prestige race he was measured on Bold Eagle's chances.

"Bold Eagle is good, even if he's not as snappy as he was last year. If we get a nice run he'll be in the mix," Nivard said.

In the build up to the race Readly Express is joint 9-4 favourite with Bold Eagle and Propulsion was also heavily fancied.

Six-year-old Readly Express was described as a warrior by his Swedish driver Björn Goop, who is gunning for a first ever win in the race to add to his 6000 career victories.

"Readly Express is a warrior, to win we need to avoid bad luck. To win this race though you need the right tactics - we'll see," said Goop.

But it is perhaps the American-bred Swedish-trained Propulsion, who beat Bold Eagle in the Prix de Bourgogne over 2100m, or Bird Parker trained by Philippe Allaire and who has beaten Bold Eagle twice this season.

The race was named in honour of the assistance the United States gave France in World War One and was staged for the first time in 1920.