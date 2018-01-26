News

Kremlin denies Russia violates sanctions on North Korea

Reuters
Reuters /

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, asked about allegations that Russia is re-exporting North Korean coal, said on Friday that Russia abides by norms of international law.

"Russia is a responsible member of the international community," he told reporters at a conference call.
Reuters reported earlier that North Korea had shipped coal to Russia last year which was then delivered to South Korea and Japan in a likely violation of U.N. sanctions.

(Reporting by Maria Tsvetkova; editing by Ralph Boulton)

