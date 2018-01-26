French tennis star denies anti-doping violation

News

The International Tennis Federation's Anti-Doping Programme (TADP) said the world No.42 had been charged on January 11 before the start of the Australian Open, where she lost to Belgium's Elise Mertens in the third round.

It said Cornet had violated Article 2.4 which covers missed tests and a failure to provide whereabouts information.

But in an interview to be published in French sports daily L'Equipe on Friday, Cornet said she was not at fault.

"With my brother (her then agent) we were very careful. We have not made any mistake on that last 'no show'. I was at home and the controllers could not join me. It was a big misunderstanding," Cornet told .

"That's why I am really hopeful that this third 'no show' will help me be cleared because it was not my fault."

Three missed tests in a 12-month period can lead to a suspension.

"I have always been clean. My position on doping is clear. The cheats should be heavily sanctioned. In the last 10 years, I've had about 100 tests, all negative," said Cornet.

"I can look myself in the mirror. I am scared that I might get a suspension that would not be deserved. I feel like my career is in the hands of a jury and I hope they will understand my story."

