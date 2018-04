MADRID (Reuters) - The Catalan parliament will vote to choose a new regional leader on Jan. 30, the Catalan parliament said in a statement on Thursday.

The only candidate for president of the northeastern Spanish region is sacked former leader Carles Puigdemont who is in self-imposed exile in Brussels after spearheading a drive for secession from Spain.



