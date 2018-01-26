News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Warner breaks down, refuses to discuss tampering plot
Warner breaks down, refuses to discuss plot

Twitter developing Snapchat-style tool for video sharing: Bloomberg

Reuters
Reuters /

(Reuters) - Twitter Inc is working on a Snapchat-style tool that makes it simpler for users to post videos on its app, Bloomberg reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The social media company already has a working demo of the camera-centered product, Bloomberg reported, citing people who have seen it. (https://bloom.bg/2FdEktm)
However, the design as well as the timing of the product's launch has not been settled upon and the tool could go through significant changes over the next few months, according to Bloomberg.
Twitter declined to comment on the report.
Shares of the San Francisco-based company were up about 1 percent in early trading.

(Reporting by Arjun Panchadar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

Back To Top