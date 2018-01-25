News

Premature baby born weighing just 2kg makes incredible recovery
Secret notes from a stranger help TV presenter through wife's death

Yahoo7 News /

A sports reporter grieving his wife’s sudden death following her shock cancer diagnosis has revealed the unlikely supporter helping him through his anguish.

In November, SKY Sports presenter Simon Thomas revealed his beloved wife had died, just three days after she was diagnosed with leukemia.

Following her death, the 44-year-old began leaving beautiful daily notes in his son’s lunchbox.

But the TV personality never imagined he’d receive similar notes from a complete stranger.

The kind hearted stranger left a note for Simon Thomas to open every day. Source: Instagram/ Simon Thomas

Simon Thomas and his son Ethan are still coming to terms with their loss. Source: Instagram/Simon Thomas

“Since Gemma went I have been so moved by the support and messages I get from people on here, people I haven’t even met, yet people who care about me and what I’m going through,” he revealed in a touching Instagram post.

“A guy called Dan Ritchie, who I have yet to meet (but will) had seen my notes for Ethan and felt I needed some too, to encourage me and help me keep going when I feel like giving up.

“So he’s written me a daily note too — for every single day of the coming year! That’s #lightinthedarkness right there.”

The kind hearted stranger delivered 12 neatly wrapped bundles of notes to Thomas’ UK home, with the first of many reading “know that all of heaven is cheering you on today Simon”.

Gemma died from leukaemia just three days after her diagnosis. Source: Facebook


