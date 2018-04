WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he would be willing to be interviewed under oath by Special Counsel Robert Mueller, who is investigating Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. election.

"I'm looking forward to it, actually," Trump, speaking to reporters at the White House, said of an interview with Mueller. "I would do it under oath."

(Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Writing by Mohammad Zargham; Editing by Eric Walsh)

