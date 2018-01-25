News

Erdogan says Turkey will 'thwart games' along its borders, start in Syria's Manbij

Reuters
Reuters /

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey will "thwart games" along its border, starting with Syria's Manbij region, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday, as the Turkish military entered the fifth day of its incursion into northern Syria's Afrin region.

Speaking to local administrators in Ankara, Erdogan also called on international NGOs to support Turkey's operation against the U.S.-backed Kurdish YPG.
"I have doubts of the humanity of those who support this organisation (YPG) and call Turkey an invader," Erdogan said in a speech to local administrators in Ankara.

(Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu and Ece Toksabay; Editing by David Dolan)

