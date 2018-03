Factbox: Trump on Twitter (January 23) - FBI, DACA, Chuck Schumer

The following statements were posted to the verified Twitter accounts of U.S. President Donald Trump, @realDonaldTrump and @POTUS.

The opinions expressed are his own. Reuters has not edited the statements or confirmed their accuracy.



@realDonaldTrump :



- Even Crazy Jim Acosta of Fake News CNN agrees: "Trump World and WH sources dancing in end zone: Trump wins again...Schumer and Dems caved...gambled and lost." Thank you for your honesty Jim! [0631 EST]



- In one of the biggest stories in a long time, the FBI now says it is missing five months worth of lovers Strzok-Page texts, perhaps 50,000, and all in prime time. Wow! [0655 EST]



- Nobody knows for sure that the Republicans & Democrats will be able to reach a deal on DACA by February 8, but everyone will be trying....with a big additional focus put on Military Strength and Border Security. The Dems have just learned that a Shutdown is not the answer! [0834 EST]



- Thank you to General John Kelly, who is doing a fantastic job, and all of the Staff and others in the White House, for a job well done. Long hours and Fake reporting makes your job more difficult, but it is always great to WIN, and few have won more than us! [0916 EST]



- Where are the 50,000 important text messages between FBI lovers Lisa Page and Peter Strzok? Blaming Samsung![2254 EST]



- Cryin' Chuck Schumer fully understands, especially after his humiliating defeat, that if there is no Wall, there is no DACA. We must have safety and security, together with a strong Military, for our great people![2307 EST]





-- Source link: (http://bit.ly/2jBh4LU) (http://bit.ly/2jpEXYR)



(Compiled by Bengaluru bureau)