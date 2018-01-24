News

Group of Latin American countries says Venezuela vote would lack legitimacy

Reuters
Reuters /

SANTIAGO (Reuters) - A regional Latin American grouping on Tuesday criticized Venezuela's decision to hold a presidential vote by the end of April, saying an election held under the present conditions would lack legitimacy.

The so-called Lima Group, whose members include Brazil, Argentina, Peru and Mexico called for Venezuela to release political prisoners after a meeting in Santiago.
Earlier on Tuesday, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, whom foes decry as a dictator who has wrecked the OPEC member's economy, said he would run again if the ruling Socialist Party asked him.

