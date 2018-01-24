Kremlin, after Putin-Erdogan call, says Syria's sovereignty must be respected

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Tuesday that President Vladimir Putin had discussed Turkey's military operation in Syria's Afrin with his Turkish counterpart Tayyip Erdogan by phone and that Syria's territorial integrity and sovereignty had to be respected.

The Kremlin also said in a statement that both men had stressed the importance of continuing their two countries' joint work to try to find a peaceful resolution to the Syrian crisis.





