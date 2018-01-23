News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Toddler dies after wandering unsupervised onto busy freeway
Toddler dies after wandering unsupervised onto busy freeway

Waymo to start testing self-driving cars in Atlanta

Reuters
Reuters /

(Reuters) - Waymo, Alphabet Inc's self-driving car unit, would start testing its self-driving vehicles in Atlanta, it said on Twitter on Monday.

"Atlanta is a major hub for technology and innovation, and a natural fit for Waymo's testing program," Waymo said on Twitter. (http://bit.ly/2DyOp6W)

With over eight years of testing under its belt, Waymo is a pioneer of self-driving technology, and is already testing vehicles in suburban Phoenix, Michigan, Silicon Valley and San Francisco.

While self-driving car companies test their vehicles in public, they routinely have a human in the driver's seat ready to take over if the technology fails.



(Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)

Back To Top