News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Organ recipient flies half way around the world to be with organ donor's family on his birthday
Organ recipient flies to Australia to celebrate donor's birthday

U.S. aviation agency clears Boeing's new Dreamliner

Reuters
Reuters /

(Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration has cleared Boeing Co's <BA.N> 787-10 Dreamliner for commercial use, the planemaker said on Monday.

The Boeing 787-10, which competes with Airbus SE's <AIR.PA> A350, is a stretched version of the earlier 787-9 Dreamliner and can carry 330 people, seven more than originally designed for.

Boeing said it has more than 170 orders for the fuel-efficient jetliner so far, from nine customers worldwide, and deliveries will start in first half of 2018.



(Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

Back To Top