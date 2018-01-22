News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
It was trying to rip it apart': Tiny dog attacked by eagle near Melbourne
'Trying to rip her apart': Tiny chihuahua attacked by large eagle

South Korea's Moon says Olympics should lead to nuclear talks with U.S.

Reuters
Reuters /

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korean President Moon Jae-in said on Monday more efforts should be made to ensure that inter-Korean discussions for next month's Winter Olympics lead to talks between North Korea and the United States over the North's weapons programs.

South Korea is facing a "precious chance to open the door" for a peaceful resolution of the North Korean nuclear issue and establishment of peace on the Korean peninsula, Moon said at a meeting of senior officials at the presidential Blue House.

(Reporting by Hyonhee Shin; Editing by Paul Tait)

Back To Top